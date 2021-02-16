Defense Ministry: N. Korea Hinted at Better Ties with South, US during Party Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Defense Ministry believes North Korea has hinted at improving relations with South Korea and the U.S. on conditional terms during its ruling party congress last month.The ministry made the assessment in a report to the National Assembly defense committee on Wednesday, which also outlined the security situation and key tasks for 2021.In the report, the ministry said Pyongyang suggested improving inter-Korean relations if the fundamental issues of South Korea's military buildup and joint drills with the U.S. are resolved.As for the U.S., North Korea underlined an eye-to-eye principle and demanded Washington withdraw its hostile policies. Seoul believes such an argument indicates the regime's willingness to enhance ties with the U.S., though conditionally.Regarding the North Korean military, the ministry said no special movement has been detected since May 2018 when the North demolished the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.It also said the North has heightened its defense posture near the border and is carrying out wintertime drills mainly in areas where troops are stationed.