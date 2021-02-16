Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Constitutional Court to Hold 1st Hearing on Judge's Impeachment

Write: 2021-02-17 16:05:59Update: 2021-02-17 16:06:29

Constitutional Court to Hold 1st Hearing on Judge's Impeachment

Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court has set the date for the first hearing in its review of a parliamentary impeachment motion against Busan High Court judge Lim Seong-geun.

The hearing will be held on February 26, but as Lim’s tenure expires two days later, a final decision on the impeachment is expected after he leaves the position. 

The first hearing will prepare for coming arguments where both sides - Lim’s defense team and the National Assembly - will hammer out details in the proceedings, including lists of evidence to be submitted. 

The preparatory hearing could end that day or continue over multiple sessions.

The National Assembly passed Lim's impeachment earlier this month, making him the first sitting judge to be impeached in the country's history. 

He is accused of meddling in politically sensitive trials under the previous Park Geun-hye administration. A Seoul court acquitted Lim of abuse of power last year but acknowledged his "unconstitutional act" of meddling.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >