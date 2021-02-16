Constitutional Court to Hold 1st Hearing on Judge's Impeachment

Photo : KBS News

The Constitutional Court has set the date for the first hearing in its review of a parliamentary impeachment motion against Busan High Court judge Lim Seong-geun.The hearing will be held on February 26, but as Lim’s tenure expires two days later, a final decision on the impeachment is expected after he leaves the position.The first hearing will prepare for coming arguments where both sides - Lim’s defense team and the National Assembly - will hammer out details in the proceedings, including lists of evidence to be submitted.The preparatory hearing could end that day or continue over multiple sessions.The National Assembly passed Lim's impeachment earlier this month, making him the first sitting judge to be impeached in the country's history.He is accused of meddling in politically sensitive trials under the previous Park Geun-hye administration. A Seoul court acquitted Lim of abuse of power last year but acknowledged his "unconstitutional act" of meddling.