AstraZeneca Gets Final Approval from S. Korean Health Authorities

Write: 2021-02-17 19:01:30Update: 2021-02-17 19:18:54

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has completed South Korea's final screening procedures.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety(MFDS) announced Wednesday that it was approving AstraZeneca for national lot release. A ministry official told Yonhap News the vaccine would officially begin lot release that day.

In addition to marketing authorization, vaccines require separate national lot release approvals prior to distribution. The MFDF granted marketing authorization to AstraZeneca on Feb. 10.

AstraZeneca has been approved for use on all adults age 18 and over. However, the MFDF called for caution when deciding whether to administer the vaccine to individuals over the age of 65, pointing to limited evidence of its efficacy for the elderly.

Accordingly, health authorities will begin the country's inoculation program with AstraZeneca shots starting Feb. 26, beginning with residents and employees of nursing hospitals and nursing facilities who are under the age of 65.
