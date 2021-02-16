KDCA Chief: Inoculations of Elderly at Nursing Facilities to Begin from Q2

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) says authorities plan to begin inoculations of people over the age of 65 residing or working at nursing hospitals or facilities in the second quarter, with a decision on the matter coming in April.KDCA Commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong told lawmakers on Wednesday experts would consider vaccines by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novavax and others for administration to the elderly.She said Novavax's vaccine could be distributed at room temperature, and even Pfizer's could be administered within five days of being thawed.Accordingly, medical teams can take the vaccines to remote island regions to inoculate residents.Jung said health authorities would decide on a vaccine and craft an administration plan so that inoculations are delayed as little as possible.The government had initially planned to inoculate all residents and employees of nursing hospitals and facilities in the first quarter, but later put off vaccinating those over the age of 65.This came after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety advised caution when deciding whether to administer AstraZeneca vaccines to individuals over the age of 65, pointing to limited evidence of its efficacy for the elderly.The government plans to make a decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine after receiving from the company data from additional clinical trials on the elderly by the end of March.Some quarters express concern that the move to put off inoculations of the elderly could trip up the government's plan to achieve herd immunity by November.Regarding this concern, Jung pointed to three possible variables: vaccine supply schedules, public inoculation rates and variant strains of the virus.She said health authorities would proceed with inoculations while managing these variables.