Samsung Semiconductor Plant in Texas Suspends Operations Amid Record Deep Freeze

With record cold temperatures leading to power outages in places throughout the United States, Samsung Electronics' local semiconductor plant has suspended operations.Samsung Electronics said Tuesday local time that it was taking measures at its semiconductor plant in Austin, Texas as electricity supplies gradually diminished.An official from the company said the company had been told ahead of time that power supplies would be suspended due to shortfalls.The official said the company took measures ahead of time to minimize losses and is currently waiting for electricity to be restored.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state's power grid, has been conducting rolling blackouts to keep up with peaking demand due to uncharacteristic winter storms and frigid temperatures.The local semiconductor operations of Infineon and NXP have also seen their power turned off.