Defense Minister Apologizes for Military's Failure to Properly Respond to Defection

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has apologized for the military's failure to appropriately respond to the recent crossing of the inter-Korean frontier by a North Korean man wishing to defect.Suh issued the apology before the National Assembly's defense committee on Wednesday.The minster told lawmakers that he would get to the bottom of the incident through an investigation and take proper follow-up measures.Suh said the North Korean, who has told interrogators he is a civilian wishing to defect, apparently swam to South Korea, spending about six hours in the water wearing a full-body wetsuit to withstand the cold.On Tuesday, South Korean Army's 22nd Division failed to immediately respond to the North Korean's defection despite detecting him several times with surveillance equipment.Only after he appeared on the CCTV of a checkpoint along the Civilian Control Line was he brought into custody.