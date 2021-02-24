N. Korean Firm Files Civil Suit against S. Korean Company over Nonpayment

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean firm reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against a South Korean company in 2019 to claim payment related to a business deal.According to legal circles on Thursday, the company affiliated with Pyongyang's national economic cooperation federation filed the suit with the Seoul Central District Court seeking five-point-three billion won in alleged unpaid bills.The North Korean firm reportedly signed a deal to provide some 26-hundred tons of zinc to the South Korean company in 2010, but claims that it has not received five-point-three billion won for the supply. The South Korean firm is reportedly claiming that it paid the money.The court is set to rule on the case in early April. The case reportedly marked the first time that a North Korean company has filed a lawsuit against a South Korean firm.