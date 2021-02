Photo : YONHAP News

The government will extend the current social distancing rules for two more weeks amid lingering virus concerns.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun unveiled the plan on Friday at the start of a government meeting on the COVID-19 response, saying that the government will discuss and finalize the details of the adjustment.The prime minister said that bans on gatherings of five or more people and restrictions of business hours will also remain in place.South Korea is currently enforcing Level Two distancing rules in the Seoul metro area and Level One-point-Five in the rest of the country.