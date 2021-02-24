FDA Allows Storage of Pfizer Vaccine at Higher Temperatures

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) has approved storage of the Pfizer vaccine at standard freezer temperatures for up to two weeks instead of ultra-cold conditions.The FDA said in a statement on Thursday that it has allowed the storage and transportation of undiluted frozen vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech at temperatures between minus 25 and minus 15 degrees Celsius for up to two weeks.The FDA said that the move allows the storage of the vaccines in standard pharmacy freezers. It is expected to help make the distribution and transportation process much easier.Prior to the decision, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new data to the FDA last week that shows the vaccine can remain stable when stored at higher temperatures.In December, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the vaccine and current label to be stored at temperatures between minus 80 degrees and minus 60 degrees Celsius.