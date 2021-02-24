Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

FDA Allows Storage of Pfizer Vaccine at Higher Temperatures

Write: 2021-02-26 09:27:15Update: 2021-02-26 11:12:57

FDA Allows Storage of Pfizer Vaccine at Higher Temperatures

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) has approved storage of the Pfizer vaccine at standard freezer temperatures for up to two weeks instead of ultra-cold conditions. 

The FDA said in a statement on Thursday that it has allowed the storage and transportation of undiluted frozen vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech at temperatures between minus 25 and minus 15 degrees Celsius for up to two weeks.

The FDA said that the move allows the storage of the vaccines in standard pharmacy freezers. It is expected to help make the distribution and transportation process much easier. 

Prior to the decision, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new data to the FDA last week that shows the vaccine can remain stable when stored at higher temperatures. 

In December, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the vaccine and current label to be stored at temperatures between minus 80 degrees and minus 60 degrees Celsius.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >