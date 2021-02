Photo : YONHAP News

A geriatric care worker at a nursing home in Seoul became the first person in South Korea to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Lee Kyung-soon, an employee at a nursing home in Nowon district, received the AstraZeneca vaccine at a public health center in the district at 8:45 a.m. Friday.After taking the shot, the 61-year-old told reporters that she is now less worried about COVID-19 and feels safe.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency had decided against designating one person as the country's first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccination.However, because Lee received the shot 15 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. nationwide start of the vaccination program, she effectively became the first recipient.