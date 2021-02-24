Prosecutors Mull Ways to Retrieve Ex-Pres. Park's Frozen Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are mulling over ways to retrieve frozen assets of former President Park Geun-hye after she failed to pay 18 billion won in fines.Park was slapped with the fines and forfeited three-point-five billion won when the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling last month that sentenced her to 20 years in prison for bribery and other corruption charges.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Friday that it had sent an order to Park on January 15 to pay the fines, but she failed to make the payment by Monday, which was the deadline.The prosecution reportedly has not received any word from Park on when she plans to pay the fines, and is considering steps to retrieve her assets that were frozen in line with a court order.The order, requested back in 2018, froze Park’s assets including a two-point-eight billion won house in Seoul and 30 100-million-won checks that the former president entrusted to her lawyer.