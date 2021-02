Photo : YONHAP News

The first shipment of vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNtech have arrived in South Korea as the country kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination program nationwide with the AstraZeneca vaccine.Shortly before noon on Friday, 117-thousand doses procured through the UN-backed global supply initiative COVAX Facility arrived at Incheon International Airport.The two-dose vaccine, enough for some 58-thousand people, will be directly transported to five vaccination centers across the country.The Pfizer-BioNtech shots will be administered from Saturday, beginning with about 200 workers at the National Medical Center in Seoul and 100 medical workers in the greater metro area.