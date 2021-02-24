N. Korea Seeks to Guarantee More Autonomy to Domestic Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Cabinet has agreed to look into ways to legally guarantee businesses greater autonomy in production and other economic activities, according to state media.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that the video conference meeting the previous day focused on fulfilling a series of important tasks set forth at last month's ruling party congress and parliamentary session.In his report, Pak Jong-gun, vice premier of the Cabinet and chairman of the State Planning Commission, stressed the need to guarantee independence to businesses so they can utilize their creativity and promptly react to a changing environment.Officials also discussed ways to improve the "Cabinet responsibility system," which expands businesses' autonomy in production, sales and investments, and have the Cabinet step up its guiding role.