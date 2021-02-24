Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

N. Korea Seeks to Guarantee More Autonomy to Domestic Businesses

Write: 2021-02-26 14:33:06Update: 2021-02-26 14:56:32

N. Korea Seeks to Guarantee More Autonomy to Domestic Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Cabinet has agreed to look into ways to legally guarantee businesses greater autonomy in production and other economic activities, according to state media.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that the video conference meeting the previous day focused on fulfilling a series of important tasks set forth at last month's ruling party congress and parliamentary session.

In his report, Pak Jong-gun, vice premier of the Cabinet and chairman of the State Planning Commission, stressed the need to guarantee independence to businesses so they can utilize their creativity and promptly react to a changing environment.

Officials also discussed ways to improve the "Cabinet responsibility system," which expands businesses' autonomy in production, sales and investments, and have the Cabinet step up its guiding role.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >