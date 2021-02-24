Politics Japan's New Envoy Begins Duty, Meets Vice FM

Japan's new ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi met with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Friday as he began his duty following a mandatory two-week self-quarantine upon his arrival on February 12.



The Foreign Ministry said in a press release that the two officials discussed overall cooperation and bilateral relations. Choi congratulated the envoy on his inauguration and underlined the importance of communication especially during times of strained ties.



Aiboshi reportedly vowed efforts to help restore people-to-people exchanges between the two countries as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.



Additionally, the two discussed the South Korean court rulings on Japan’s wartime forced labor and sex slavery, with Choi saying that it is important to resolve issues one step at a time rather than linking them together.



He also proposed expanding future-oriented cooperation based on a two-track approach.



In a greeting posted on the embassy website last week, Aiboshi said South Korea and Japan are mutually important neighbors and stressed cooperation for regional stability.