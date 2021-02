Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) dropped 86-point-74 points, or two-point-80 percent, on Friday.Unnerved by a rapid rise in Treasury yields, investors pushed down the KOSPI to three-thousand-12-point-95 during a volatile week in the main bourse.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 22-point-27 points, or two-point-38 percent, to close at 913-point-94.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 15-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-five won.