Parliament Approves Special Bill on Controversial Gadeok Airport Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved a special bill that greenlights a controversial plan to build a new airport on the southeastern Gadeok Island off the coast of Busan.The bill passed in a plenary session vote of 181 for and 33 against with 15 abstentions on Friday.The move comes three months after the bill was first introduced by 138 ruling Democratic Party lawmakers and also members of the main opposition People Power Party whose constituencies are in the Busan and the South Gyeongsang Province area.The bill proposes a special exemption for the compulsory preliminary feasibility study to expedite the construction, but the project is still subject to an environmental assessment review.The bill also calls on the Transport Ministry to address overlapping projects and therefore plans to expand Gimhae International Airport in Busan will likely be scrapped.