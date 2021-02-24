Inaugural Chief of Police Investigation HQ Pledges Service to Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The inaugural head of the National Investigation Headquarters has pledged to lead the new police agency in a way that serves only the public.Nam Gu-jun offered his assurance on Friday in his inaugural speech as the head of the headquarters that will become the main investigative apparatus of the National Police Agency.The agency's creation is part of a wider police reform drive, which will also divide the structure of the police into national and regional units. Under the drive, which is executed alongside prosecution reform, some of the prosecution’s investigative rights will be handed over to the police.Noting the shift away from the previous prosecution-ruled probe structure to one that is more "democratic" in nature, Nam promised his agency will aim to meet the people's expectations in its investigation process with top priority placed on respecting human rights.