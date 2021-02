Photo : YONHAP News

Those convicted of fatal child abuse could now face the death penalty.The National Assembly on Friday held a plenary session and passed a revision to the law on special cases concerning the punishment of child abuse crimes.The revision stipulates those who kill a child as a result of their abuse will face capital punishment, life-long imprisonment or prison terms of seven years or longer.Under the previous law, perpetrators in deadly child abuse cases were punishable by up to life-long imprisonment or at least five years in prison.The toughening of the punishment comes amid heightened public uproar over a series of child abuse cases at the hands of biological or adoptive parents that resulted in deaths.