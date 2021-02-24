Russian Diplomats Push Railway Trolley Across N. Korean Border amid Pandemic Shutdown

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Diplomats usually enjoy a comfortable trip home when they complete their foreign postings. This apparently was not the case for a group of Russian envoys and their families, who had to cross the North Korea-Russia border pushing their families and belongings on a railway trolley. Releasing video footage of their border crossing, the Russian foreign ministry explained that the trip was difficult because of the suspension of international travel in North Korea amid the coronavirus pandemic.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Eight Russian diplomats and their families had to use a hand-pushed railway trolley to return to their homeland on Thursday.Crossing the border on the Tumen River Bridge, the group, including a three-year-old girl, screamed in joy.The Russian foreign ministry released the video, explaining that their trip back home was difficult due to the border shutdown amid the pandemic.International air and rail services have been suspended in North Korea due to the pandemic.It took 34 hours for them to travel from the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang to the border city of Rason near the Russian border.The group then ordered a rail trolley for the final part of their journey, with the North Koreans padding the handles with cloth and adding cushioned seats for the children.After pushing the trolley for more than a kilometer into Russia, the group was then able to board a bus and plane to Moscow.North Korea continues to claim that not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported in the country.Earlier this month, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora revealed there is a severe shortage of daily necessities in the country due to the border lockdown and import suspensions to prevent the entry of COVID-19.He said Pyongyang has no other choice but to keep the country locked up as it does not have the necessary medical resources to fight the virus.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.