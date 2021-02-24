Exhibit Highlights Well-made Korean Films of Past 20 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Film Archive is hosting a new exhibition at its museum titled "21st Century Korean Films: The Age of Well-made Cinema."The exhibit will highlight the trends of the past 20 years through video, media displays and an art wall comprising film posters, stills and pamphlets.Nineteen South Korean films that attracted over ten million moviegoers will be introduced, as well as "Memories of Murder", "Old Boy" and "Save the Green Planet!", all released in 2003, a memorable year that kick-started the well-made film era.The event also includes sections on feminist, independent and documentary films as well as on film aesthetics represented by four big name Korean filmmakers.The exhibition continues through August. It's free of charge, but visitors must make online reservations in advance.