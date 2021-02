Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has stressed the importance of the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.The finance ministry said Hong made the call during a virtual meeting of finance chiefs and central bank heads of the Group of 20 nations on Friday.Touching on vaccine discrepancy, Hong said South Korea is also reviewing ways to contribute more to supplying vaccines to developing countries.In a Facebook post after the meeting, the finance chief gave more details, saying Seoul is seeking to collaborate with the global partnership Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator launched by the World Health Organization and its partners to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatment.Friday's G20 meeting also discussed cooperation to achieve fair economic recovery.