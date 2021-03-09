S. Korea Reports 416 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 416 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, staying in the 400s for the second straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 92-thousand-471.The virus concerns remain high as the number of daily increases stayed in the 300s and 400s for over two weeks.Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, 399 were local transmissions and 17 were imported.More than 80 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 127 in Seoul, 169 in Gyeonggi Province and 27 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 76 cases.Two more people have died, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-634. The fatality rate stands at one-point-77 percent.The number of critically ill coronavirus patients dropped by two to 134.