S. Korea, US to Kick off Scaled-back Combined Exercise Monday

South Korea and the United States will kick off their annual springtime military exercise on Monday in a scaled-back manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement on Sunday that the allies decided to conduct the combined exercise from Monday for nine days, after comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, and diplomatic efforts for the denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The JCS said that the computer-simulated command post exercise (CPX), which will run through March 18, will not include outdoor drills amid the pandemic, describing the exercise as annual, defensive drills.
A JCS official said that the size of troops and equipment to be involved will be minimized due to the pandemic.
The nine-day exercise will include a rehearsal of a planned Full Operational Capability (FOC) test, a crucial step necessary for South Korea to take back wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from the United States.