S. Korea, US to Kick off Scaled-back Combined Exercise Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will kick off their annual springtime military exercise on Monday in a scaled-back manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement on Sunday that the allies decided to conduct the combined exercise from Monday for nine days, after comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, and diplomatic efforts for the denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.The JCS said that the computer-simulated command post exercise (CPX), which will run through March 18, will not include outdoor drills amid the pandemic, describing the exercise as annual, defensive drills.A JCS official said that the size of troops and equipment to be involved will be minimized due to the pandemic.The nine-day exercise will include a rehearsal of a planned Full Operational Capability (FOC) test, a crucial step necessary for South Korea to take back wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from the United States.