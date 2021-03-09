Korean Americans Hold Rally to Condemn Harvard Professor over his Paper on Comfort Women

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Americans in the United States held a rally to condemn Harvard law professor John Mark Ramseyer over his claims in a recent paper that Japanese military sex slaves during World War Two were willing prostitutes.The Korean American Society of Massachusetts held the outdoor rally on Saturday in front of Harvard University's Boston campus, demanding the private Ivy League research university to dismiss Ramseyer and take responsible measures. It also called for the immediate retraction of the article.During the rally, the head of the society said in a statement that Japan's wartime sexual slavery was clearly a war crime that involved sexual trafficking, sexual slavery and child abuse.The vice chief of the society pointed out that Ramseyer wrote his paper without providing evidence and listening to victims.The organizer of the rally estimated about 100 people participated in the protest. Although most of the protesters were Korean Americans affiliated with related associations; Americans and Harvard students were also seen.