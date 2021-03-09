Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

More Than 314,000 People in S. Korea Vaccinated against COVID-19

Write: 2021-03-07 12:27:23Update: 2021-03-07 14:28:07

More Than 314,000 People in S. Korea Vaccinated against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 300-thousand people in South Korea have received COVID-19 vaccines since the nation launched a mass vaccination campaign last week.

According to the task force in charge of the vaccination campaign, as of 12 a.m. Sunday, a total of 314-thousand-656 people have been vaccinated, including some 17-thousand who got the shots on Saturday.

About 301-thousand people received AstraZeneca vaccines, while some five-thousand-270 people were administered the Pfizer vaccines.

The cumulative number of people suffering adverse effects after receiving jabs came to three-thousand-689, including about 800 cases reported on Saturday.

The majority of the cases involved common and mild symptoms such as headache or fever.

The number of people who have died after receiving the vaccines came to eight so far, with their correlation not proven.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >