Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked eleventh in the world in 2019 in the number of export items with the largest global market shares.According to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) on Sunday, the country had 69 top-selling products in the global export market in 2019, up seven from the previous year.The country's ranking climbed by two notches from the previous year to eleventh in 2019, the best performance since in 2002.Chemical products, steel and other metal products accounted for 65 percent of the country's export items with top global market shares.China had the most items with one-thousand-759 in 2019, retaining the top place for the fifth consecutive year.Germany came in second with 654 items, followed by the United States, Italy and Japan.