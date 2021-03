Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have reportedly decided to extend their defense cost-sharing talks for another day.According to a source on Saturday, the South Korean delegation will continue negotiations on Sunday with the United States on the eleventh Special Measures Agreement, which stipulates how much South Korea pays for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea.The delegation was originally scheduled to wrap up the negotiations on Saturday and return home Sunday, but the two sides reportedly decided to continue talks for another day.The Korean delegation led by chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo will head back home on Monday.Jeong and his U.S. counterpart Donna Welton have been holding talks since Friday in Washington.