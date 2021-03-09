Education Minister: Consultation Under Way on Vaccinating Teachers First

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said on Sunday that the government is in consultation with health authorities on vaccinating teachers and school support staff first.Appearing on a KBS program, the minister said that the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is considering calls for getting teachers vaccinated first.Minister Yoo said that it would be difficult to inoculate more than 700-thousand teachers across the nation at the same time considering the vaccine supply, but the government is in consultation regarding vaccinating teachers and school nurses first, given their close contact with children.Regarding the planned adjustments of the country's social distancing scheme, the minister said that the government is discussing possible changes in attendance caps for schools to extend in-person classes.