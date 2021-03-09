S. Korea, US Reach Agreement on Defense Costs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have reportedly reached a tentative agreement on Seoul's share of the burden in maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that the two sides reached an agreement in principle on Sunday afternoon on the Eleventh Special Measures Agreement(SMA), which stipulates how much South Korea pays for the upkeep of the 28-thousand-500 troops in U.S. Forces Korea.The agreement came after three days of in-person negotiations held in Washington between South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart Donna Welton.The ministry did not provide any other details, but The Wall Street Journal quoted a U.S. State Department spokesperson as saying that the new deal will be effective through 2025.The ministry said that the two sides will make a public announcement and initial their agreement after completing internal reporting procedures.The ministry said the new SMA will end the vacuum that has continued for over a year and contribute to enhancing the South Korea-U.S. alliance and their combined defense posture.