S. Korea, US Kick off Combined Military Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off their annual springtime military exercise, though scaled back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.A military official said on Monday that the allies started the combined exercise early that morning while enforcing strong quarantine measures to prevent an outbreak of the virus.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Sunday that the computer-simulated command post training will run through March 18 and will not include outdoor drills amid the pandemic.A JCS official said that the drill will involve a "minimum level of troops" given the coronavirus situation.Under the circumstances, the allies decided not to carry out a planned Full Operational Capability(FOC) test this time, a crucial step necessary for South Korea to take back wartime operational control(OPCON) of its forces from the United States.Instead, the training will include a run-through of theater operations led by a future Combined Forces Command under the command of a four-star Korean general.