Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur has set a new record in the Premier League.Son assisted Harry Kane's goal in the second half of a match against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Tottenham won 4-1.It was Son's 16th assist and the duo's 14th goal combination this season, beating the previous single season record of 13 set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn back in the 1994-95 season.Son and Kane have so far combined for 34 goals over their careers, just two goals shy of the all-time Premier League record of 36 held by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for Chelsea.