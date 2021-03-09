Foreign Sell-off of S. Korean Stocks Continues for Third Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors net sold over three trillion won in South Korean stocks in February, extending their selling spree to a third straight month.According to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Monday, foreigners sold a net three-point-24 trillion won in local stocks last month.The sell-off continued for the third consecutive month as foreigners dumped two-point-six trillion won in January and another two-point-six trillion won in December last year.By country, American investors sold a net one-point-37 trillion won in stocks last month, while investors from the Cayman Islands net purchased 840 billion won in stocks.As of the end of February, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 797-point-five trillion won, accounting for 31-point-six percent of South Korea's market capitalization.Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net eight-point-98 trillion won in local bonds last month.