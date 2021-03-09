Yonhap: US Pleased with Tentative Deal with S. Korea on Sharing Defense Costs

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has hailed reaching a tentative agreement with South Korea on Seoul's share of the cost burden in maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.A department spokesperson told Seoul-based Yonhap News on Sunday that the U.S. is pleased the negotiators reached a consensus on the proposed text of the Special Measures Agreement(SMA) that will strengthen the bilateral alliance and shared defense.The spokesperson said the planned deal contains a negotiated meaningful increase in support contribution from South Korea. They added that the deal reaffirms that the U.S.-South Korea alliance “is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for Northeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”The official said Washington and Seoul are now pursuing the final steps needed to conclude the agreement for signature and entry into force.The official’s comment came hours after Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that the two sides reached an agreement in principle on Sunday afternoon on the Eleventh SMA, which stipulates how much South Korea pays for the upkeep of the 28-thousand-500 troops in U.S. Forces Korea.