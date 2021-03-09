Menu Content

Ex-Prosecutor General Tops Prospective Presidential Candidate Poll

Write: 2021-03-08 11:09:37Update: 2021-03-08 15:07:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has seen his public support surge in a poll on South Korea's prospective presidential candidates following his resignation. 

The Korea Society Opinion Institute said on Monday that Yoon topped the survey of one-thousand-23 adults nationwide held last Friday. 

The survey found that the former top prosecutor saw the highest approval rating with 32-point-four percent, followed by Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung with 24-point-one percent and ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon with 14-point-nine percent. 

The institute cited that Yoon’s approval rating jumped 17-point-eight percentage points from a survey conducted six weeks earlier on January 22. 

Compared to that January survey, the Gyeonggi Province governor saw his approval rating climb point-seven percentage points while the DP chief saw his rating slip one-point-nine percentage points. 

The survey, commissioned by TBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
