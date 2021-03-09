Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Oh, Ahn Open Talks on Fielding Unified Opp. Candidate in Seoul Mayor Race

Write: 2021-03-08 11:17:28Update: 2021-03-08 14:55:59

The main opposition People Power Party’s(PPP) candidate for Seoul mayor, Oh Se-hoon, and the People’s Party candidate, Ahn Cheol-soo, have opened discussions on fielding a single opposition candidate ahead of the by-election next month. 

The two confirmed on Monday in radio interviews and to reporters that they had met the night before to discuss overarching principles and timing for the matter. They said their initial talks - which ran for about 90 minutes over beer - was candid and productive.

Ahn and Oh said they agreed on the need to field a unified candidate and that it would be desirable to do so before the candidate registration period expires. 

Their remarks suggest that they will aim to conclude negotiations on fielding a single candidate by next Wednesday as candidate registration will take place on Thursday and Friday of next week. 

To this end, Oh and Ahn plan to form a negotiation team consisting of three officials from each candidate’s party.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >