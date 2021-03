Photo : YONHAP News

Fifty additional workers at a livestock products market in Gyeonggi Province have tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns over the cluster further expanding.According to the Anseong city government on Monday, 50 people were confirmed in the first round of testing that included 320 employees, following the report of two initial cases on Saturday.Out of the 320, 100 tested negative and results are pending for 125, while 45 others are getting retested. Tests for the remaining 250 workers are expected to be completed soon.Authorities have shut down the market as the initial route of infection remains unclear.