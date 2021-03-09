Menu Content

PM Chung Orders Special Interagency Team to Probe LH Workers' Alleged Speculation

2021-03-08

PM Chung Orders Special Interagency Team to Probe LH Workers' Alleged Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered the launch of a special interagency investigation team into alleged speculative land buying by employees of the state-run housing development corporation.

After a meeting with the head of the National Investigation Headquarters on Monday, Chung said the alleged speculation not only violated the company's objective of offering residential stability but also betrayed the public.

As the headquarters is set to take on the case for criminal investigation, the prime minister called for the team to include the National Tax Service(NTS) and the Financial Services Commission(FSC).

Chung urged the police to mobilize all of its investigative capabilities as livelihood-related crimes, including real estate speculation, are considered a key investigative area for police following adjustments with the prosecution.
