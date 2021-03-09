Moon: Gov't Will Raise Goals on Inclusivity, Diverse Opportunities for Women

Photo : YONHAP News

When women are able to work in a greater variety of positions without career interruptions, South Korea will be able to accelerate toward "inclusive recovery and [a] leap forward," according to President Moon Jae-in.In a social media post marking International Women's Day, President Moon noted that the theme designated by UN Women this year is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world". Recognizing South Korea ranks "embarrassingly low" on this point, he pledged his government will "lead by example and continue to raise its goals" to realize a world where women have equal rights as their male counterparts.Expressing respect for women who had to fight to raise their status in modern society, Moon also thanked them for their roles in helping the nation overcome the crisis from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.