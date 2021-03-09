S. Korea, US Agree in Principle to Renew Defense Cost-Sharing Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seoul and Washington have concluded talks on the long-awaited renewal of a defense cost-sharing deal regarding American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula. While no details have been released, an unnamed U.S. official was quoted as saying that a "meaningful increase" in Seoul's contribution was included.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that Seoul and Washington have reached an agreement in principle to renew their defense cost-sharing deal for the upkeep of American troops on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said the allies will initial the renewed Special Measures Agreement(SMA) after each side goes through an internal review. The accord has to be approved by South Korea's National Assembly, although no major objections are expected.The much-delayed agreement was reached during the allies' first face-to-face negotiations under the Joe Biden administration in Washington.Talks had come to a halt after the previous deal expired on December 31, 2019, as the former Donald Trump administration continued to demand a sizable increase in Seoul's contribution.The allies had previously agreed on Seoul increasing its share by 13 percent from 870 million dollars it paid in 2019, but the tentative deal was reportedly rejected by Trump, who initially demanded a fivefold increase to around five billion dollars a year.An unnamed official at the U.S. State Department told Seoul's Yonhap News Agency that the two sides have reached consensus on the proposed text of the deal, containing a "negotiated meaningful increase" in Seoul's burden share.The official added that the deal reaffirms that the alliance is the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia, and reflects the Biden administration's commitment toward reinvigorating and modernizing the alliance.While details of the deal have yet to be announced, the Wall Street Journal earlier reported that it would last through 2025. Reuters also said the new deal would be effective for six years.The official announcement could likely be made during an upcoming visit to Seoul by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in mid-March.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.