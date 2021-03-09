Seoul Urges N. Korea's Flexible Attitude on Scaled-back Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Monday it looks forward to North Korea's flexible attitude toward a joint military exercise that South Korea and the U.S. kicked off earlier in the day.In a regular briefing, ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said the combined drill will be carried out in a flexible and scaled-back manner in both size and format and that South Korea will strive to hold it in a way that supports the Korean Peninsula peace process.Lee also urged North Korea to show a "wise and flexible" attitude that corresponds with Seoul's efforts to establish lasting peace on the peninsula, while reiterating the ministry’s stance that joint drills must not serve to foster military tension.North Korea's reaction to the latest exercise draws attention as the regime has demanded that South Korea and the U.S. stop joint training, including during its ruling party congress in January.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier announced that the computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training will continue through March 18, involving a minimum level of troops with no outdoor drills in consideration of the pandemic.