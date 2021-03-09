Menu Content

Constitutional Court Rejects Impeached Judge's Recusal Request

Write: 2021-03-08 19:37:19Update: 2021-03-08 20:14:38

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Busan High Court judge Lim Seong-geun’s request to recuse the main judge on the nine-justice bench that will deliberate his impeachment case. 

The Constitutional Court on Monday said Lim’s request to replace Constitutional Court Justice Lee Suk-tae was dismissed unanimously, noting it is difficult to accept the defendant's argument that Judge Lee’s past verdicts will impede upon a “fair” consideration of his case. 

Lim had filed the petition last month, taking issue with Lee’s past posts as the head of a state investigative committee on the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry and as the head of Minbyun, the association of liberal-leaning lawyers. 

As the first sitting judge to be impeached by the National Assembly in the country's history, Lim is accused of meddling in politically sensitive trials under the previous Park Geun-hye administration. A Seoul court had acquitted Lim of abuse of power last year but acknowledged his "unconstitutional act" of meddling.
