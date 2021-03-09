S. Korea, Israel FMs Pledge to Continue Coaction on COVID-19 Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Israel have pledged to continue their countries' cooperation on COVID-19 response, among other efforts.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Chung Eui-yong and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi held telephone talks earlier in the day.The two shared the view that the bilateral free trade agreement the two countries concluded will provide momentum for further development of their ties and vowed to continue and expand collaboration on a wide range of areas, including trade, technologies and healthcare.In particular, they agreed to continue cooperation in their response to the pandemic, including knowledge sharing on COVID-19 vaccination.Chung highly assessed Israel’s efforts to normalize relations with Arab countries, saying the Abraham Accords - struck in August of last year - will contribute to regional peace and stability.Ashkenazi reciprocated by expressing support for Seoul's efforts to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.