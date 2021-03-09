S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 400s for Sixth Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 459 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the daily tally remaining in the 400s for the sixth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new cases brought the country's total caseload to 95-thousand-635.Daily infections during weekends usually sharply fall due to fewer tests, but Sunday's figure dropped by about 30 from the previous day, indicating no signs of a letup in infection clusters across the nation.Of the new cases detected throughout Saturday, 436 were local transmissions, while 23 were imported.About 75 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 108 in Seoul, 199 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 110 cases.Two more deaths were reported to raise the death toll to one-thousand-669, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-75 percent.The number of critically ill coronavirus patients dropped by seven to 105.