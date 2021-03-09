587,000 People in S. Korea Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

About 587-thousand people in South Korea have received COVID-19 vaccines since the nationwide vaccination campaign was launched late last month.The government's COVID-19 vaccination task force said that as of 12 a.m. Sunday, three-thousand-487 more people were inoculated, raising the cumulative number of people who took their initial shots to 587-thousand-884.More than 560-thousand people received the AstraZeneca vaccines, while some 26-thousand people took the Pfizer vaccines.The task force said nearly 200 new cases of adverse reactions to the shots were reported, most involved common and mild symptoms such as headache or fever.One of the cases was reportedly suspected of anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction that could lead to death.Health authorities are also reportedly looking into a case in which a person died after showing common symptoms after receiving the vaccine.