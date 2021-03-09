Report: N. Korea Unresponsive to Biden Administration's Behind-the-scenes Outreach

Photo : YONHAP News

The Biden administration has reportedly attempted a behind-the-scenes diplomatic push to reach out to North Korea since mid-February, but the North has not responded yet.Reuters quoted a senior Biden administration official as saying on Saturday that there had been efforts to reach out to the North Korean government "through several channels starting in mid-February, including in New York." The New York channel refers to the North's mission to the United Nations.The official reportedly added that the United States has not received any response from Pyongyang.Reuters said that North Korea's mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.It added that the Biden administration has so far been cautious in publicly describing its approach to North Korea, saying it is carrying out a comprehensive review of its North Korea policy.