Photo : YONHAP News

Preemptive fine dust reduction measures are being enforced on Sunday in Seoul and the surrounding areas.The Environment Ministry said it took the step as find dust in the capital region and South Chungcheong Province is expected to rise to alarmingly high levels Sunday and Monday.The reduction measures will be effective from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.The preliminary measures are taken when emergency fine dust reduction measures are likely to be enforced two days later.Under the proactive measures, public facilities are instructed to reduce their emission levels while public construction sites must take steps to curb dust emissions.