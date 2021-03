Photo : YONHAP News

The five-day mail-in voter registration period will begin on Tuesday ahead of the April 7 by-election.Voters staying at hospitals and nursing homes or those who cannot travel to polling stations due to serious disabilities are eligible to apply for mail-in voting.People who tested positive for COVID-19 are also eligible. Coronavirus patients receiving treatment at hospitals or treatment facilities will be able to cast their votes by mail by reporting in advance during the five-day period.In case of by-elections, coronavirus patients may report for the registration even if they are in self-isolation outside their electoral districts.