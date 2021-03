Photo : KBS News

Bitcoin topped 70 million won per unit for the first time in South Korea on Sunday.According to local cryptocurrency exchange Upbit on Sunday, Bitcoin hit the 70 million won per unit mark at 5:24 a.m. and surpassed 71 million won at 8:45 a.m.Bitcoin was trading at over 70-point-72 million won at another cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb at the time.The cryptocurrency topped 70 million won for the first time at Bithumb at 5:14 a.m.