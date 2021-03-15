S. Korea Extends Social Distancing, Partially Eases Gathering Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will remain under current social distancing rules for another two weeks from Monday, while partially easing a ban on gatherings of five or more people.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced the decision earlier that Level Two distancing in the capital region and Level One-point-Five in the rest of the country will be extended until March 28.Multipurpose facilities in the capital region, including coffee shops, restaurants and indoor gyms, will only be allowed to operate until 10:00 p.m. Public bathhouses will now also have this restriction.The ban on gatherings of five people or more has also been extended, but up to eight people will be permitted among immediate family, or for initial meetings between the families of a bride- and groom-to-be.If there are children under six years of age present, up to four children and four adults will be allowed.