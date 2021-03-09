Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

US Stresses Trilateral Cooperation with S. Korea, Japan ahead of Blinken's Trip

Write: 2021-03-15 08:22:58Update: 2021-03-15 09:10:37

US Stresses Trilateral Cooperation with S. Korea, Japan ahead of Blinken's Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation between and among the U.S., South Korea and Japan as Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarks on a trip to the two Asian allies. 

The department issued the position in a statement titled "Reaffirming the Unbreakable U.S.-Japan Alliance."

The statement said that the Biden administration is working to strengthen America’s relationships with its allies, and the relationships between those allies, stressing that "no relationship is more important than that between South Korea and Japan." 

It added that a robust and effective trilateral relationship among the three nations is critical for their joint security and interests in defending freedom and democracy and promoting regional and global peace and security. 

Blinken will travel to Japan on Monday along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before flying to South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >